Matzah Ball Soup Day Thread

Passover begins at sundown today, April 5th. SagittariusKim’s Ongsimi Night Thread got me hungry for soup. The obvious solution? Matzah ball soup!

The 4th annual Avocado Seder is coming up this Saturday, April 8th at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific. It’s a great time- check it out if you’re interested! It’s held on Discord, and folks are welcome to join as participants or spectators- whatever your comfort level. As in past years there will be storytelling, righteous ranting, music, food, and terrible puns. Big thanks (and lamb shanks) to Wolfman Jew and LibraryLass for your work in putting this year’s seder together and promoting it!

