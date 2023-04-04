Director Profile: Robert Bresson

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Robert Bresson.

Highly recommended: Les Dames du Bois de Boulogne, Diary of a Country Priest, A Man Escaped (top 100), Pickpocket (top 100), The Trial of Joan of Arc, Au Hasard Balthazar (top 100), Mouchette, Four Nights of a Dreamer, Lancelot du Lac, L’Argent

Worth a look: Les Affaires Publiques (short film)

Next week’s director is… Richard Linklater!

