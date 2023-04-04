Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 7 of 16)

Part 6 Results

Spoiler One Step From Eden Perpetual Motion: Hazel’s Theme 6 7 Far: Lone Sails Warmth in the Cold Paper Mario: The Origami King The Shifty Sticker 1 10 Paradise Killer House of Bliss Kingdom Hearts III Dark Domination 7 7* Erica In Death, Be Without Sorrow [Austin Wintory] Yakuza: Like a Dragon Kamurocho Battle Theme 6 4 The Messenger Into the Depths (Catacombs) Fire Emblem: Three Houses Shambhala (Rain) 7 5 Wandersong Langtree The Messenger Quillshroom’s Horrors (Quillshroom Marsh) 3 7 Dead Cells Clock Tower [Yoann Laulan] OMORI Lively CD (Not-So-Empty-House Cover) 2 7 Splatoon 2 Fly Octo Fly / Ebb and Flow Paper Mario: The Origami King The Fanged Fastener 7* 7 Final Fantasy VII REMAKE On Our Way [Arr. Shotaro Shima] Pixelmon Across the Desert (2017 Mix) 6 6* Outer Wilds 14.3 Billion Years Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Attack The Moon! 6* 6 Katana ZERO You Will Never Know Tekken 7 Twilight Conflict – Round 1 (The day before the glass matrix 1st) 6 5 Assassin’s Creed Origins Bayek of Siwa Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Main Theme of FFVII – Nightfall in the Undercity [Arr. Shotaro Shima] 10 2 Splatoon 2 Octoling Rendezvous [Turquoise October] Kingdom Hearts III The 13th Struggle (Luxord) 3 7 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Feeling At Ease Grandia 2 HD FIGHT!! Ver.4 – Final Battle 10 1 Final Fantasy Record Keeper Sight of Spira (FFX) [Koto & Flute Version] The Messenger Forgotten (Forlorn Temple) 4 8 STAR OCEAN:anamnesis On the Horizon [Motoi Sakuraba] Gris Unagi 4 8 Genshin Impact Liyue [Yu-Peng Chen] [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Wednesday, April 5th at 9:00AM Pacific

