April 2023 TV Preview – Streaming

Peacock

Mrs. Davis

“Mrs. Davis” is the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?

Starring: Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulo, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier

Premieres April 20th

Amazon Prime

Dead Ringers

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller, Dead Ringers follows Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes – including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics – in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.

Starring: Rachel Weisz, Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus, Jennifer Ehle, Emily Meade

Premieres April 21st

Citadel

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency – tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people – was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick, who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Starring: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Caoilinn Springall

Premieres April 28th

HBO Max

Love & Death

The series tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.

Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel

Premieres April 27th

Freevee

Jury Duty

Jury Duty is a new docu-style comedy series that takes an exclusive, never-before-seen look at the highly classified experience of serving on a jury. In a normal case, jurors are forbidden from revealing any details about the case they preside over, but this isn’t a normal case. The entire case is fake, and everyone involved is an actor – except for one guy who thinks the whole thing is real.

Premieres April 7th

Paramount+

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

The musical series takes place four years before the original Grease. In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Starring: Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman

Premieres April 6th

Fatal Attraction

Fatal Attraction is a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone. The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

Starring:Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, Brian Goodman

Premieres April 30th

Hulu

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

The two-part documentary is a galvanizing look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power. Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world

Premieres April 3rd

The Good Mothers

The story tells of bright, young prosecutor, Anna Colace, who works with the women of the ‘Ndrangheta in order to bring the notorious mafia organization down from within. The women, mothers and wives of the top bosses, were violently oppressed and marginalized by the overbearing patriarchal system of the criminal organization. Anna’s experience starts with the notorious disappearance of Lea Garofalo, who agreed to act as a witness against her husband, Carlo Cosco, to escape his control and help her daughter, Denise, to grow up away from such a toxic environment. Anna’s investigation delves further into the murky world of the ‘Ndrangheta and the powerful stories of Giuseppina Pesce and Concetta Cacciola’s – two very different women who share a dramatic background; an oppressive and suffocating existence, and the desire and drive to escape in order to give themselves and their children a better future, just as Lea tried to do.

Starring: Gaia Girace, Valentina Bellè, Barbara Chichiarelli, Francesco Colella, Simona Distefano, Andrea Dodero, Micael Ramazzotti

Premieres April 5th

Tiny Beautiful Things

Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things is about a woman who becomes a revered advice columnist when her own life is falling apart. When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is on its last leg. Her daughter, Rae, will barely talk to her. And her once-promising writing career is non-existent. So when an old writing friend suggests she take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she’s the last person for the job. But after reluctantly agreeing, she realizes that she might just be completely qualified. As the letter writers force Clare to revisit her most pivotal moments – the death of her mother, the fallout with her brother, even some awful sex in the back office of a funeral home – she excavates the beauty, struggle and humor in her own life to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that it’s our stories that can ultimately save us. And maybe even bring us back home.

Starring: Kathryn Hahn, Quentin Plair, Tanzyn Crawford, Sarah Pidgeon

Premieres April 7th

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Am I Being Unreasonable? sees Nic grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone whilst stuck in a depressing marriage. Only her son, Ollie who she adores, keeps her going. But when Jen arrives in town, her life is lit up with laughter and, through this kindred soul, her dark secret starts to bubble up.

Starring: Daisy May Cooper, Lenny Rush, Selin Hizli, Jessica Hynes, Dustin Demri-Burns, Amanda Wilkin, David Fynn, Juliet Cowan, Ruben Catt, Karla Crome

Premieres April 11th

Saint X

The series, which is told via multiple timelines, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Starring: Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt, Michael Park.

Premieres April 26th

Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit

Algiers, America chronicles the journey of Coach Brice Brown and the Edna Karr Cougars – a predominantly Black high school in Algiers, New Orleans – as they chase their future, their dreams, and a fifth state championship in six seasons. The series takes viewers behind the scenes and captures the resilience of a triumphant coach, young players, and a community striving daily to overcome the cumulative impact of gun violence, the drug trade, mass incarceration, gentrification, and more.

Premieres April 19th

Disney+

The Crossover

The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.

Starring: Jalyn Hall, Amir O’Neil, Daveed Diggs, Derek Luke, Sabrina Revelle, Deja Monique Cruz, Trevor Raine Bush, Skyla I’Lece

Premieres April 5th

Rennervations

Jeremy Renner and his team of expert builders use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into mind-blowing creations that serve communities around the world. Every build has a purpose.

Premieres April 12th

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Starring: Jamaal Avery, Juliet Donenfield, Dee Bradley Baker, Emma Berman, Jonathan Lipow, Piotr Michael

Premieres April 26th

Apple TV+

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker

Triumph. Disaster. Everything in between. From the youngest ever Wimbledon champion at age 17, to a man convicted of fraud, the life of Boris Becker is anything but ordinary. Winning an epic 49 career titles including six Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal, Becker’s rockstar lifestyle off the court hit headlines just as much as his victories. This two part documentary series includes personal interviews with Becker, as well as an exclusive conversation with the champion the week of his sentencing. Hear from those who knew him best featuring intimate conversations with immediate family and sit-downs with tennis stars like John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich.

Premieres April 7th

The Last Thing He Told Me

The series follows Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim

Premieres April 14th

Jane

Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

Starring: Ava Louise Murchison, Mason Bloomberg, Tamara Almeida, Dan Abramovici, Jazz Allen, Sam Marra

Premieres April 14th

Frog and Toad

Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common… but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Our differences are what makes us special, and Frog and Toad celebrate them in what makes them unique.

Starring: Nat Faxon, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ron Funches, Fortune Feimster, Cole Escola, Aparna Nancherla, John Hodgman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Tom Kenny, Selene Luna, Margaret Cho, Betsy Sodaro

Premieres April 28th

Netflix

Beef

Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

Starring: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt

Premieres April 6th

Transatlantic

Two Americans and their allies form a scrappy rescue operation in 1940 Marseilles to help artists, writers and other refugees fleeing Europe during WWII.

Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Lucas Englander, Cory Michael Smith, Gregory Montel, Ralph Amoussou, Deleila Piasko, Amit Rahav, Corey Stoll

Premieres April 7th

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

The 2013 Boston Marathon bombing paralyzed a great American city on what was supposed to be its happiest day. Ten years later, this three-part series delves into the massive manhunt that followed the tragedy, as remembered by the law enforcement officials who brought the bombers to justice and the survivors caught in the crossfire.

Florida Man

When an ex-cop returns to his home state of Florida to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should’ve been a quick gig turns into a wild odyssey.

Starring: Edgar Ramírez, Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, Lauren Buglioli.

Premieres April 13th

Obsession

A respected London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever.

Starring: Charlie Murphy, Indira Varma, Richard Armitage, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Rish Shah

Premieres April 13th

The Diplomat

Kate Wyler is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight – all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler.

Starring: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh

Premieres April 20th

The Nurse

The Nurse is a series based on the book The Nurse by Kristian Corfixen about the true story of the Danish nurse who was convicted of attempted manslaughter of four patients at Nykøbing Falster Hospital.

Starring: Fanny Louise Bernth, Josephine Park

Premieres April 27th

