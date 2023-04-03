Two Cool Rock Chicks Listening to NEU!ght Thread

(This is your Night Thread for April 3, 2023)

“Two Cool Rock Chicks Listening to NEU!” is a track from The Whitey Album (1989) by Ciccone Youth. The track features Suzanne Sasic and Kim Gordon talking about the potential merits and demerits of managing the bands Dinosaur Jr. and Redd Kross while a slightly slowed-down version of “Negativland” by NEU! plays in the background. This is followed by Sasic and Gordon making a phone call to J Mascis, and then Mascis playing guitar over a sample of what is probably “Five Minutes of Funk” by Whodini.

Ciccone Youth was a side project by the members of Sonic Youth, featuring contributions by the aforementioned Sasic and Mascis as well as Minutemen/fIREHOSE bassist Mike Watt. Unlike the bulk of Sonic Youth’s work, drum machines and samplers make up the foundation of most of the recordings, though there is still plenty of the band’s trademark guitar noise and sonic experimentation. The album is also a tribute of sorts to Madonna and 80’s pop music in general, featuring covers of two Madonna songs (“Burning Up” and “Into the Groove”) and a recording of Kim Gordon singing “Addicted to Love” by Robert Palmer in a karaoke booth. As you may have guessed, the album is a tad self indulgent; however it’s a lot of fun and ultimately worth checking out for anyone who likes Sonic Youth or lo-fi experimental nonsense in general.

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

