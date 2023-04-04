HAPPY ARRAIGNMENT DAY!

WHOOOOOOOOO!!!!! Fireworks Factory Tour starts at 2:15pm in NYC. Be there or be square.
Late info last night:
But a BUNCH of stuff happened yesterday while the major news were covering The Idiot Parade to and from Perp Force One. Here’s some of it. And really, shame on the major news media for not paying attention to this.
There was a rather large protest in Nashville yesterday:
It was peaceful, and yet:
And they found this guy:
And there we go. I’ll tap out there. Tomorrow is going to be bumpy. Make sure your seatbelts are fastened and your trays are in their full locked and upright positions. Take care or yourselves and each other. No threatening Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else.