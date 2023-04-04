HAPPY ARRAIGNMENT DAY!

WHOOOOOOOOO!!!!! Fireworks Factory Tour starts at 2:15pm in NYC. Be there or be square.

Late info last night:

34 Class E felony counts of Falsification of Business Records is consistent with the other reports we’ve heard to date.



What we still don’t know is what underlying crime Bragg claims that those crimes were done in furtherance of. A campaign finance crime, or tax fraud? https://t.co/z2NSFjaAIf — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) April 4, 2023

But a BUNCH of stuff happened yesterday while the major news were covering The Idiot Parade to and from Perp Force One. Here’s some of it. And really, shame on the major news media for not paying attention to this.

There was a rather large protest in Nashville yesterday:

Wow. This is a generation that has had enough of gun violence. But you aren’t seeing any of this on cable news today. So, let’s all take a moment & thank these young people for refusing to accept gun violence as normal. Please share far & wide. pic.twitter.com/rLzFX4wb3Q — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 3, 2023

It was peaceful, and yet:

🚨 UPDATE: JONES, JOHNSON, and PEARSON REMAIN STRIPPED OF THEIR COMMITTEE AND SUBCOMMITTEE SESSIONS



TENNESSEE HR 64 WILL BE VOTED ON TODAY WHICH WILL DECIDED

🚨EXPULSION🚨 OF THOSE THREE MEMBERS



I WILL LET YOU KNOW TIMELINE OF INTRODUCTION — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) April 3, 2023

And they found this guy:

Breaking – Manhunt for ex-chief of staff to Maryland governor ends in gunshot wound during FBI arrest: Fugitive Roy McGrath found in Tennessee after three-week manhunt ⁦@FBI⁩ https://t.co/oCIzHKRC8y — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) April 4, 2023

And there we go. I’ll tap out there. Tomorrow is going to be bumpy. Make sure your seatbelts are fastened and your trays are in their full locked and upright positions. Take care or yourselves and each other. No threatening Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...