Pink Floyd Song Tournament Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!
Match 1: “Welcome to the Machine” (47) vs “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 1)” (23)
Match 2: “Wish You Were Here” (63) vs. “See Emily Play” (10)
Match 3: “In the Flesh” (36) vs. “Bike” (24)
Match 4: “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” (53) vs. “Run Like Hell” (21)
Match 5: “Pigs (Three Different Ones)” (33) vs. “Interstellar Overdrive” (26)
Match 6: “Time” (58) vs. “Arnold Layne” (10)
Match 7: “One of These Days” (39) vs. “On the Run” (22)
Match 8: “Us and Them” (60) vs. “Several Species of Small Furry Animals Gathered Together in a Cave and Grooving with a Pict” (9)
Match 9: “Fearless” (29) vs. “Lucifer Sam” (16)
Match 10: “Brain Damage”/”Eclipse” (44) vs. “Dogs” (22)
Match 11: “The Great Gig in the Sky” (38) vs. “Have a Cigar” (29)
Match 12: “Breathe (In the Air)” (54) vs. “Astronomy Domine” (16)
Match 13: “Mother“ (51) vs. “Learning to Fly” (15)
Match 14: “Comfortably Numb” (57) vs. “Echoes” (22)
Match 15: “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” (40) vs. “Money” (38)
Match 16: “Hey You” (36) vs. “Goodbye Blue Sky” (35)
Some sweet stats:
Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Fearless” (29) against “Lucifer Sam” (16).
Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Money” (38) in a very close match against “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” (40)
Biggest beatdown – “Wish You Were Here” (63) beat “See Emily Play” (10) by a whopping 53 votes.
Voting end 5 April, 10 PM EDT