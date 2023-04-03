Pink Floyd Song Tournament Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Welcome to the Machine” (47) vs “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 1)” (23)

Match 2: “Wish You Were Here” (63) vs. “See Emily Play” (10)

Match 3: “In the Flesh” (36) vs. “Bike” (24)

Match 4: “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” (53) vs. “Run Like Hell” (21)

Match 5: “Pigs (Three Different Ones)” (33) vs. “Interstellar Overdrive” (26)

Match 6: “Time” (58) vs. “Arnold Layne” (10)

Match 7: “One of These Days” (39) vs. “On the Run” (22)

Match 8: “Us and Them” (60) vs. “Several Species of Small Furry Animals Gathered Together in a Cave and Grooving with a Pict” (9)

Match 9: “Fearless” (29) vs. “Lucifer Sam” (16)

Match 10: “Brain Damage”/”Eclipse” (44) vs. “Dogs” (22)

Match 11: “The Great Gig in the Sky” (38) vs. “Have a Cigar” (29)

Match 12: “Breathe (In the Air)” (54) vs. “Astronomy Domine” (16)

Match 13: “Mother“ (51) vs. “Learning to Fly” (15)

Match 14: “Comfortably Numb” (57) vs. “Echoes” (22)

Match 15: “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” (40) vs. “Money” (38)

Match 16: “Hey You” (36) vs. “Goodbye Blue Sky” (35)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Fearless” (29) against “Lucifer Sam” (16).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Money” (38) in a very close match against “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” (40)

Biggest beatdown – “Wish You Were Here” (63) beat “See Emily Play” (10) by a whopping 53 votes.

Voting end 5 April, 10 PM EDT

