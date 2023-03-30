Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 4 of 16)

Part 3 Results

Spoiler Sonic Mania Wildstyle Pistolero (Mirage Saloon Zone Act 1 K Mix) 8 7 Unravel Two Through Fire For You 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (METHIONINE) 5 7 A3! Kiteretsu Poemer [Ooishi Masayoshi; Singer: Toshiyuki Toyonaga] Cadence of Hyrule Gerudo Desert (Combat) 2 8 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Fonsa Myma – Night Umurangi Generation Miss Me With That 1 Bro 4 7 OMORI Ethereal CD (Snow Forest – A Single Flower Blooms) Trails of Cold Steel III Lift-Off! 8 4 Splatoon 2 Rip Entry [Wet Floor] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Monstrum Spectrum 5 8 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Siren’s Song Night in the Woods Title 6 7 Tekken 7 Infinite Azure – Round 1 (Moonsiders 1st) 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (VALINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo] 10 3 Pokémon Sword and Shield Railway Station Gris Gris Pt. 1 9 6 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Wood Man Stage Tetris Effect Look Up 7 5 Kingdom Hearts III Critical Crossroad VirtuaVerse My Lorraine 500 [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 9 3 Sdorica -sunset- Poleva Desert Team Sonic Racing Sand Road 8 4 Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Mobile Love Story | Nightcord at 25:00 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Sword Search on Koholint Island 8 5 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Old Factory This Is the Police 2 Värdelös 7* 7 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Face Shrine (Level 6) OMORI Dynamic CD (Good for Health, Bad for Imagination Cover) 6 7 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Tantal – Night The Messenger: Picnic Panic Wingding (Outro) 9 2 Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling FIGHT! [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Friday, March 31st at 9:00AM Pacific

