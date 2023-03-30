Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 4 of 16)

Part 3 Results

Sonic Mania Wildstyle Pistolero (Mirage Saloon Zone Act 1 K Mix) 8 7 Unravel Two Through Fire For You
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (METHIONINE) 5 7 A3! Kiteretsu Poemer [Ooishi Masayoshi; Singer: Toshiyuki Toyonaga]
Cadence of Hyrule Gerudo Desert (Combat) 2 8 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Fonsa Myma – Night
Umurangi Generation Miss Me With That 1 Bro 4 7 OMORI Ethereal CD (Snow Forest – A Single Flower Blooms)
Trails of Cold Steel III Lift-Off! 8 4 Splatoon 2 Rip Entry [Wet Floor]
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Monstrum Spectrum 5 8 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Siren’s Song
Night in the Woods Title 6 7 Tekken 7 Infinite Azure – Round 1 (Moonsiders 1st)
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (VALINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo] 10 3 Pokémon Sword and Shield Railway Station
Gris Gris Pt. 1 9 6 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Wood Man Stage
Tetris Effect Look Up 7 5 Kingdom Hearts III Critical Crossroad
VirtuaVerse My Lorraine 500 [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 9 3 Sdorica -sunset- Poleva Desert
Team Sonic Racing Sand Road 8 4 Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Mobile Love Story | Nightcord at 25:00
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Sword Search on Koholint Island 8 5 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Old Factory
This Is the Police 2 Värdelös 7* 7 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Face Shrine (Level 6)
OMORI Dynamic CD (Good for Health, Bad for Imagination Cover) 6 7 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Tantal – Night
The Messenger: Picnic Panic Wingding (Outro) 9 2 Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling FIGHT!

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

Or listen to every song2 here.

This round will end on Friday, March 31st at 9:00AM Pacific