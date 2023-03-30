The Avocado Parenting Thread Sees Itself

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

>> The Bivalent Covid booster has been approved in the US for kids 6 months to 5 years. Need help finding one? Check out this crowd-sourced spreadsheet (and add to it if you can): here!

This week, let’s talk about Seeing Yourself in Your Children .

What habits, likes, dislikes, looks, or other personality traits do you see in your kids and think “yep, they got that from me?” Or other people? Anything that obviously came from their other parent or maybe a grandparent? Or do they have some peculiarity that reminds you of Great Uncle Bob or Cousin Ruth? Do you find this endearing or annoying?

(Feel free to post about things unrelated as well, the prompt is just a suggestion.)

Upcoming Topics

Please add suggestions if you have any.



Controlling or limiting electronics use (time or content) (/screen time?)

Parenting our parents





