Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 3 of 16)

Part 2 Results

Spoiler STAR OCEAN:anamnesis Face Off [Motoi Sakuraba] 10 3 Trails of Cold Steel III Welcome Back! Abend Time A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal Mustache Girl EX 7 4 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Still, Move Forward Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Argentum Trade Guild – Day 6 5 Murasaki Tsurugi Healthy Unicorn Girl Rime The Song of the Sea 8 4 Soul Calibur VI Healing Winds (SC VI Reprise) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gang-Plank Galleon 8 3 Yooka-Laylee Galleon Galaxy Minecart Theme Team Sonic Racing Turbine Loop 2 10 Unravel Two Start Anew Genshin Impact Symphony of Boreal Wind 5 6 CrossCode Raid Ori and the Will of the Wisps Sanctuary in the Glades 7 5 ZeroRanger Sky XXXX Days (w/Enter the Mass Destruction) Deltarune Chapter 1 Don’t Forget 4 7 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Geomijul Encounter Yoku’s Island Express Yoku Taidua And The Village 5 5* Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Urban Uprise Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Theme of Zero 7 6 DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- When You’re Lonely (Jazz Version) No Straight Roads The City Streets (Posh Version) [Funk Fiction] 9 3 Eastshade Tavern Tales Octahedron Chipzel – Valor 7 5 Style Savvy: Styling Star BRAVO (JP) [[Kazuaki Yamashita; Singers: Nanase Hirokawa, R!N, Yuka Hiiragi] DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Gestalt Refresh! 1 8 Door Kickers: Action Squad Training Day (Montage) Terraria Calamity Mod Outcast of the Sulphurous Seas (Theme of the Aquatic Scourge) 5* 5 Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk Drops of the Grey Sky Paper Mario: The Origami King Exploring the Great Sea 9 2 Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee! Lavender Town [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Thursday, March 30th at 9:00AM Pacific

