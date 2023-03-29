Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 29

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Iris, a pharmacist, was a professional ballet dancer;

Jordan, a private music teacher & choir director, whose Disneyland fandom includes a podcast and tattoos; and

Lisa, a lawyer, is looking forward to her next career as an NFL quarterback. Lisa is a one-day champ with winnings of $9,601.

Jeopardy!

EUROPEAN NATIONAL NICKNAMES // WRITERS & POETS // COMMON BONDS // A REAL LONG SHOT // A DISASTER ARIA // Ps OUT!

DD1 – $800 – EUROPEAN NATIONAL NICKNAMES – Hungarians know their country not as the land of the Huns, but as the land of this nomadic people who settled there in the 9th c. (Lisa doubled to $2,000.)

Scores at first break: Lisa $4,400, Jordan $1,400, Iris $2,800.

Scores going into DJ: Lisa $5,400, Jordan $4,000, Iris $6,200.

Double Jeopardy!

SCIENCE INITIALS & ACRONYMS // DALÍ GOES HOLLYWOOD // TREE-NAMED PLACES // SYNONYMS // PLANES, TRAINS // AUTOCRATS

DD2 – $1,600 – SYNONYMS – In opera, diva is a synonym for this 2-word Italian term (Iris added $3,000 to her total of $9,000 vs. $7,400 for Lisa.)

DD3 – $800 – TREE-NAMED PLACES – This town in the Mojave Desert is named for a plant that early settlers said reminded them of a biblical guy (Lisa added $6,000 to her score of $17,400 vs. $15,600 for Iris.)

Iris expanded her lead on DD2, then Lisa got into gear and made a strong move on DD3, holding first into FJ with $21,400 vs. $17,200 for Iris and $5,200 for Jordan.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN AUTHORS – In a periodical in 1807, he called New York City “Gotham, Gotham! Most enlightened of cities”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Despite writing “Goodbye Cruel World” as her response, Lisa made an unconventionally small wager of $4,201 from the lead, so she was able to hold on with $17,199 for a two-day total of $26,000.

Final scores: Lisa $17,199, Jordan $200, Iris $9,000.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Two players took a guess for the Northern California city where the Black Panther Party was founded in 1966, but didn’t come up with Oakland.

FJ wagering strategy: Lisa’s wager of $4,201 would have put her $1 behind Iris if she had bet $0, so Lisa’s strategy would have been better served with a wager of $4,199. Meanwhile, the bet of $8,200 by Iris made it possible for Jordan to pass her if he had been correct on FJ.

Clue selection strategy: With DD3 still available and one untouched category remaining, Lisa chose a pair of $400 clues before finding the DD in the second row.

This day in Lisaland: The champ repsonded to a clue about a famous Howard Hughes airplane with “Spruce Moose”, which was a creation of another wealthy eccentic, C. Montgomery Burns.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who are the Magyars? DD2 – What is prima donna? DD3 – What is Joshua Tree? FJ – Who was Washington Irving?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...