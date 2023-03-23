The Weekly Music Thread on 45!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Medleys

Which ones do you like? Which ones do you hate? And what are some medleys that you’d love to hear?

Also, keep in mind that a “medley” only needs to consist of two or more songs, so don’t let these weird-ass songs that troubled the charts during the eighties keep you from posting!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

