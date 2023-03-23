The Thursday Politics Thread Hopes There’s A Perp Walk

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

So we’re all still waiting to see if the Crime President finally gets arrested for something. It wasn’t Tuesday like he claimed, it didn’t happen yesterday, today, maybe? The important thing is, he’s still fundraising off of this earning over $1.5 million and he’s created a brand new news cycle for our press outlets.

Trump claims that he wants to be handcuffed with a perp walk and,

He claims that he’s ready to be a martyr, and look, um, nobody’s going to shoot him. Hate to break it to him but the Left will probably not do that. But he’s also not going to be angry, stressed out and trying to break out of his handcuffs. Dipshit will probably be wearing his stupid troll face while he walks in to get booked. Nevertheless, it will feel pretty good to me.

It’s about attention, it’s about getting money, not much beyond that. It’s what it’s always been about.

The DA plans on reconvening the Grand Jury today so we will see what happens next.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect.

Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it’s technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

https://tinyurl.com/2azchvd2

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! A NEW BIVALENT COVID VACCINE is now available to fight against the latest variants! You can get any type of shot you like, provided you have already been double vaccinated. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET AND SPREAD IT.

