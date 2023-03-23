Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 23RD, 2023:

Bite Of A Mango (ALLBLK)

City Confidential Season Premiere (A&E)

Furies (Netflix)

Johnny (Netflix)

Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection (HBO Max)

The Lesson Is Murder (Hulu)

The Night Agent Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Peacock)

FRIDAY, MARCH 24TH, 2023:

American Masters: In The Making (PBS)

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (Netflix)

Dear EdwardSeason One Finale (Apple TV+)

I Am Georgina (Netflix)

Love Is Blind Season Premiere (Netflix)

My Kind Of Country Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Reggie (Prime Video)

Saturdays (Disney+)

Secrets Of Sulphur Springs Season Three Premiere (Disney)

Truth Be Told Season Three Finale (Apple TV+)

Twisted Sister (Lifetime)

Up Here (Hulu)

You’re Not Alone (Tubi)

SATURDAY, MARCH 25TH, 2023:

Every Breath She Takes (Lifetime)

Picture Of Her (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, MARCH 26TH, 2023:

Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico (CNN)

Great Expectations (PBS)Housebroken Season Two Premiere (Fox)

John Wayne: Cowboys & Demons (Reelz)

Rabbit Hole Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Ride (Hallmark)

Seeking Brother Husband Series Premiere (TLC)

Stranger In My House (Lifetime)

Succession Season Three Premiere (HBO)

24th Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (CNN)

Yellowjackets Season Two Premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, MARCH 27TH, 2023:

American Dad! (TBS)

Independent Lens: Hidden Letters (PBS)

Like A Girl Series Premiere (Fuse)

Murdoch Mysteries (Acorn TV)

The Young & The Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration (CBS)

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Fox)

TUESDAY, MARCH 28TH, 2023:

Mae Martin: SAP (Netflix)

Renovation 911 Series Premiere (HGTV)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29TH, 2023:

Abominable And The Invisible City (Peacock)

AEW: All Access (TBS)

A-Ha: The Movie (Viaplay)

Emergency NYC Series Premiere (Netflix)

No Way Out (Tubi)

Riverdale Season Premiere (The CW)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season Finale (Disney+)

The Big Door Prize Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Unseen (Netflix)

Wellmania (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...