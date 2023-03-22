Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Friend Groups (03/22/2023)

It’s a staple of pop culture: Having a group of friends, and people dating each other within that group, often causing much drama. Or dating somebody from outside the group and trying to bring them into the fold, and also causing much drama. What is your experience, if any, with such shenanigans? Is it something you’ve done, or would consider? Or would the delicate balance of our lives’ social fabrics make you hesitant about it?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

