Madonna Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “Ray of Light” (33) vs. “Crazy for You” (29)

Match 2: “Lucky Star” (31) vs. “La Isla Bonita” (30) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 3: “Express Yourself” (40) vs. “Cherish” (18)

Match 4: “Live to Tell” (34) vs. “Frozen” (19)

Match 5: “Like a Prayer” (54) vs. “Like a Virgin” (8)

Match 6: “Material Girl” (38) vs. “Beautiful Stranger” (22)

Match 7: “Into the Groove” (53) vs. “True Blue” (6)

Match 8: “Vogue” (46) vs. “Who’s That Girl” (14)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Lucky Star” (30+1) in a literal tie against “La Isla Bonita” (30), also the song with the most votes to be eliminated.

Biggest beatdown – “Into the Groove” (53) beat “True Blue” (6) by a whopping 47 votes.

Voting end 24 March, 10 PM EDT

