Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 22

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Zach, a vice president of math curriculum, solved an “impossible” math problem once the anesthesia wore off;

Karen, a veterinary student, scheduled her Jeopardy! appearance around the needs of pregnant cows; and

Melissa, a professor, faced a student who turned in work that she “didn’t know was plagiarized when she bought it”. Melissa is a two-day champ with winnings of $42,400.

Jeopardy!

POSSESSIVE LIT // LONG-LIVED CRITTERS // AROUND THE HOUSE // 4-LETTER SPORTS TERMS // APPLY THE RAINBOW COLOR // AT “LAST”

DD1 – $800 – APPLY THE RAINBOW COLOR – The highest point in South Carolina, the 3,560-foot Sassafras Mountain is part of this Appalachian range (Melissa dropped $1,500 from her score of $3,000.)

Scores at first break: Melissa $1,500, Karen $4,200, Zach $200.

Scores going into DJ: : Melissa $3,500, Karen $6,200, Zach $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

1963// MAKING MUSIC // MOVE THAT T FROM FRONT TO BACK // RESILIANCE // PLATEAUS // HANS, SOLO

DD2 – $800 – PLATEAUS – The vast Altiplano Plateau Occupies parts of Peru & this landlocked neighbor to the southeast (Karen added $6,000 to her total of $14,600 vs. $7,100 for Melissa.)

DD3 – $800 – HANS, SOLO – This artist the younger was working on yet another portrait of Henry VIII when he died in 1543 (With only a handful of low-value clues remaining, Karen dropped $10,000 from her score of $21,800 vs. $7,100 for Melissa.)

Karen had a huge lead when she found DD3 late in the game, and could have locked up first place going into FJ with a tiny bet. Instead, she went for $10,000 and missed, so the game remained alive for all three players with Karen at $11,400, Melissa with $8,700 and Zack at $7,200.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN NOVELISTS – He served with an airman named Yohannan in World War II & despite what readers might think, he said he enjoyed his service

Only Melissa and Zach were correct on FJ, so the big bet and miss by Karen on DD3 proved very costly. Melissa added $8,000 to win with $16,700 for a three-day total of $59,100.

Final scores: Melissa $16,700, Karen $5,399, Zach $7,200.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one came up with a lesser-known four-letter baseball term (not a save) that can be awarded to a relief pitcher who he gets an out & maintains the lead, a hold.

Clue selection strategy: In DJ, the players cleared out the bottom three rows before starting on the top two, yet remarkably managed to avoid finding either of the DDs. Then after Karen chose DD2, both Karen and Zach picked a top-row clue with DD3 still in play.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are the Blue Ridge Mountains? DD2 – What is Bolivia? DD3 – Who was Holbein? FJ – Who was Heller?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...