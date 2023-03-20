Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 20

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Jake, a football coach & teacher, wasn’t sure what to say to Chuck Norris;

Melissa, a professor, whose ballet background helped her stand in “perfect first position”; and

Kelly, a marketing communications specialist, kept evidence of household plastic use. Kelly is a one-day champ with winnings of $14,600.

Jeopardy!

STATE OF THE AIRPORT // GIFTS FOR THE SPORTS FAN? // QUITE THE FISH STORY // “ME” // MYSELF // & EYE

DD1 – $1,000 – STATE OF THE AIRPORT – Cheboygan County, Grosse Ile Municipal (Kelly doubled to $2,400.)

Scores at first break: Kelly $3,000. Melissa $600, Jeff $3,400.

Scores going into DJ: : Kelly $3,000. Melissa $5,200, Jeff $6,800.

Double Jeopardy!

UNESCO’s INTANGIBLE CULTUREAL HERITAGE // PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATIONS // ALPHABETIC HOMOPHONES // SHORT STORY, SHORTER // WALK, THE LINE // CRY UNCLE

DD2 – $2,000 – CRY UNCLE – In a letter to Tacitus, this man wrote of his elder uncle’s death at Vesuvius from “some gross and noxious vapor” (Melissa added $5,000 to her total of $15,600 vs. $12,400 for Jeff.)

DD3 – $2,000 – ALPHABETIC HOMOPHONES – It’s a term for the seat of authority of a bishop (On the last clue of DJ, Melissa added $3,000 to her total of $21,400 vs. $12,400 for Jeff, leaving Melissa $401 short of a runaway.)

Melissa had a chance to put the game away when she found DD3 on the last clue of DJ, but didn’t bet quite enough to do it as she entered FJ at $24,400 vs. $12,400 for Jeff and $8,200 for Kelly.

Final Jeopardy!

COUNTRIES OF AFRICA – At one time a province of the Roman Empire, this kingdom is known to Arabic scholars as Al-Maghrib Al-Aqsa, “the far west”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Melissa added $401 to win with $24,801.

Final scores: Kelly $16,200. Melissa $24,801, Jeff $24,800.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Fans of “Twilight Zone” might know the reference from an Bierce story with the last line ‘”Peyton Farquhar was dead; his body… swung gently… beneath the timbers of’ this title structure” is Owl Creek Bridge.

Clue selection strategy: With both DDs still in play and two untouched categories remaining in DJ, Melissa picked the top-row clues on back-to-back selections.

Ken’s Korner: After Melissa’s $401 FJ wager was revealed to give her victory by $1, Ken described it as a “perfect wager”. However, others would suggest the best wager in that situation is $7,999, which maximizes Melissa’s winnings if correct while still locking out Kelly.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Michigan? DD2 – Who was Pliny? DD3 – What is see? FJ – What is Morocco?

