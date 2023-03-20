Madonna Song Tournament Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Crazy for You” (51) vs “The Power of Good-Bye” (9)

Match 2: “Ray of Light” (41) vs. “Open Your Heart” (24)

Match 3: “La Isla Bonita” (45) vs. “Human Nature” (15)

Match 4: “Lucky Star” (41) vs. “Take a Bow” (19)

Match 5: “Cherish” (39) vs. “Causing a Commotion” (14)

Match 6: “Express Yourself” (52) vs. “Hung Up” (16)

Match 7: “Frozen” (30) vs. “Secret” (17)

Match 8: “Live to Tell” (33) vs. “Dress You Up” (20)

Match 9: “Like a Virgin” (35) vs. “Holiday” (34)

Match 10: “Like a Prayer” (60) vs. “Music” (12)

Match 11: “Beautiful Stranger” (45) vs. “Till Death Do Us Part” (7)

Match 12: “Material Girl” (59) vs. “Drowned World/Substitute for Love” (11)

Match 13: “True Blue“ (40) vs. “”Nothing Really Matters” (8)

Match 14: “Into the Groove” (56) vs. “Candy Perfume Girl” (6)

Match 15: “Who’s That Girl” (34) vs. “Justify My Love” (32)

Match 16: “Vogue” (43) vs. “Borderline” (32)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Frozen” (30) against “Secret” (17).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Holiday” (34) in a very close match against “Like a Virgin” (35)

Biggest beatdown – “Into the Groove” (56) beat “Candy Perfume Girl” (6) by a whopping 50 votes.

Voting end 22 March, 10 PM EDT

