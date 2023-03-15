Tabletop Thread (3/15/23)

For this most auspicious Ides of March Tabletop Thread I ask you all: What is your favorite monster to fight? Something that’s a challenge, something that you had a really good time fighting or maybe a really tough fight that was worthwhile in the end when you vanquished it. Or maybe it’s just a monster you’ve read about and always wanted to take on in a game.

And for those of you who run games, what is your favorite monster to run? What’s the most fun to challenge players with or just something fun for you to run for other reasons.

As always this isn’t limited to Dungeons & Dragons, monsters from all tabletop games are welcome here! As well as all of our usual tabletop talk.

