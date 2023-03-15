Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 15

Today’s contestants are:

Govind, a solutions architect, is called Poopoo Pants by the Cool Cat Crew;

Gwen, a Ph.D. candidate, learned the Lindy Hop; and

Stephen, a data scientist, wore the cufflinks his jeweler wife made. Stephen is a six-day champ with winnings of $155,281.

Jeopardy!

LITERARY VILLAINS // STANDING ON A BOARD SIDEWAYS // ALPHABETICALLY NEXT // THE MORNING AFTER // HANGOVER CURES // HAIR OF THE DOG

DD1 – $800 – THE MORNING AFTER – An October 9, 1871 headline declared this city was “utterly destroyed… both North and South Sides smoking ruins” (Gwen lost $1,500 from her score of $2,400.)

Scores at first break: Stephen $3,000, Gwen $1,300, Govind $1,000.

Scores going into DJ: : Stephen $4,600, Gwen $2,500, Govind $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

WORLD TRAVEL // BIBLICAL FIRST NAMES // POP CULTURE // THOSE DARN NEBRASKANS // TOUGH SCIENCE // “F”OUR LETTER WORDS

DD2 – $1,200 – POP CULTURE – The 2 individuals with the most Grammy nominations are this married couple, tied with 88 nominations each (Gwen added $3,500 to her total of $4,100 vs. $10,200 for Stephen.)

DD3 – $2,000 – BIBLICAL FIRST NAMES – The son of Abraham & Hagar & the kingly husband of Jezebel gave their names to these 2 characters onboard the Pequod (Govind moved to a closer third place by adding $2,000 to his score of $4,000.)

Once again Stephen didn’t find any DDs, but it didn’t matter as he turned in a very strong finish and scored another runaway at $20,200 vs. $8,000 for both Gwen and Govind.

Final Jeopardy!

ART EXHIBITIONS – In 1898 what’s been called the first blockbuster art show was devoted to him & put on for Queen Wilhelmina’s coronation

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Stephen dropped just $199 to win with $20,001 for a seven-day total of $175,282.

Final scores: Stephen $20,001, Gwen $1,000, Govind $7,000.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In LITERARY VILLAINS, no one knew the character from “You Only Live Twice” who might subscribe to “Better Lairs and Gardens” is Blofeld.

DD wagering strategy: From third place, Govind wagered half of his $4,000 on DD3. If he had gone all-in, he would have fallen just $100 short of breaking up Stephen’s runaway.

Ken’s Korner: After announcing Stephen’s seven-day total at the end of the show, Ken said he’s winning “like $25,000 a day like clockwork”. Actually, Stephen is averaging around $25,000 per day, sometimes winning more, sometimes winning less. If that’s how your clock works, you should get a new clock.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Chicago? DD2 – Who are Beyoncé and Jay-Z? DD3 – Who are Ahab and Ishmael? FJ – Who was Rembrandt?

