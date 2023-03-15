Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Taking a Break (03/15/2023)

Leaving aside that we all know Ross was the worst, and whether or not they truly were on a break, have you ever taken a break in a relationship? If so, why? And how did it end? Was it merely a gradual way to end the relationship, or did you manage to pick things up again and make it work? If you’ve never taken a break in a relationship, would you ever consider it? Or would you think that at that point you might as well end things?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

