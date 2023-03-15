Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 123

Group 121 Results!
|68.42%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Blue Stardust
|52.63%
|Streets of Rage 4
|They’re Back
|47.37%
|Final Fantasy Record Keeper
|Aria de Mezzo Carattere (FFVI) [Arr. Yuko Komiyama, Singer: Noriko Okazaki]
|47.37%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Return to Oblivion
|42.11%
|Mega Man 11
|Impact Man
|42.11%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|The Ones Who Were Plugged In
|36.84%
|Deltarune Chapter 1
|THE WORLD REVOLVING
|36.84%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Imbroglio
|36.84%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Tension Rising (Reaper’s Revenge)
|31.58%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Beneath The Mask
|31.58%
|Genshin Impact
|Let’s Go, Crimson Knight!
|31.58%
|Collar x Malice
|Gunshot Wound
|31.58%
|Knights and Bikes
|The Bike Shop
|26.32%
|Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
|Jika Net Tanaka- Ryota Kozuka Remix [Shoji Meguro]
|26.32%
|ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove
|Rapmaster Rocket Racket [Greg Johnson]
|26.32%
|Quarantine Circular
|Consultation
|26.32%
|What the Golf?
|Super Putt
|26.32%
|Occultic;Nine
|The Beginning
|26.32%
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|Ye Fruitly Benediction
|21.05%
|Rain World
|ELSE V
|21.05%
|Deliver Us the Moon
|Prelude
|21.05%
|Pokémon Café Mix
|Chance
|15.79%
|Bubsy: Paws on Fire!
|Baws #1: Holy Woolie!
|10.53%
|Animal Crossing New Horizons
|7AM / 7:00 Rainy
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 123 will be active until Thursday, March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 122 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 123 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 118 is open until Thursday March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific