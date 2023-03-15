Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 123

Group 121 Results!



68.42% Trails of Cold Steel IV Blue Stardust 52.63% Streets of Rage 4 They're Back 47.37% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Aria de Mezzo Carattere (FFVI) [Arr. Yuko Komiyama, Singer: Noriko Okazaki] 47.37% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Return to Oblivion 42.11% Mega Man 11 Impact Man 42.11% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim The Ones Who Were Plugged In 36.84% Deltarune Chapter 1 THE WORLD REVOLVING 36.84% Trails of Cold Steel III Imbroglio 36.84% Kingdom Hearts III Tension Rising (Reaper's Revenge) 31.58% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Beneath The Mask 31.58% Genshin Impact Let's Go, Crimson Knight! 31.58% Collar x Malice Gunshot Wound 31.58% Knights and Bikes The Bike Shop 26.32% Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight Jika Net Tanaka- Ryota Kozuka Remix [Shoji Meguro] 26.32% ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove Rapmaster Rocket Racket [Greg Johnson] 26.32% Quarantine Circular Consultation 26.32% What the Golf? Super Putt 26.32% Occultic;Nine The Beginning 26.32% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Ye Fruitly Benediction 21.05% Rain World ELSE V 21.05% Deliver Us the Moon Prelude 21.05% Pokémon Café Mix Chance 15.79% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! Baws #1: Holy Woolie! 10.53% Animal Crossing New Horizons 7AM / 7:00 Rainy

Newly Eliminated

Newly Eliminated

41.18% Mega Man 11 Bounce Man 41.18% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Indomitable 41.18% OMORI Tranquil CD (Pryefly Forest – Cat's Cradle Cover) 41.18% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mad Forest 41.18% CrossCode Infiltration 41.18% Touken Ranbu Nikkari Aoe

Projected Bubble: 42.11%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 123 will be active until Thursday, March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 122 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 123 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 118 is open until Thursday March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

