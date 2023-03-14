Tuesday’s Politics thread is taking a chance

I’m writing this fairly early in the day, so who know what’ll happen between now and the time it posts. Wheee!! The future will be here!

Important video from my Congressman. He does lots of important videos. You should follow him.

Last night we had an emergency Zoom call with most of Congress to stop a bank run.



Here’s the situation: pic.twitter.com/wiplqp9PsS — Rep. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) March 13, 2023

Addenddum to above:

I'm telling you, they're actually running with the "woke banks" thing. They're already using scary placeholder acronyms ESG and DEI, which to them mean "diversity."



It serves to obfuscate the reality: there was a panicky bank run, frontrun by some of the GOP's biggest donors. https://t.co/Rrhxj6rTOs — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 12, 2023

This is likely to be bad news:

NEW: Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk has now formally scheduled a hearing for Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. in the abortion pill case. pic.twitter.com/ReouivkYsg — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) March 13, 2023

There’s my three and I’m clocking out. Hittin’ the road…to, you know, go and refresh Monday’s thread again. Like I do. Like we all do.

Be kind, be cool, and be-HAVE! Take care of yourselves and those around you. Keep you hands and feet inside the vehicle at all times. All that jazz.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...