Creative Endeavors Is Foxy

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Red Foxes! It’s the cusp of Springtime and the Red Foxes are out on the prowl. The last few week’s I’ve been taking pictures of a couple of Red Foxes that hang around at the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown. They are a mating pair so that means very soon there will be cute Red Fox Kits.

Check out the following links for more pictures!

