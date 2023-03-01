The Tabletop Thread (2/28/23)

Today I want to talk a bit about Ticket to Ride!

Ticket to Ride is a game about trains and connecting cities on a map to achieve goals and score points. The game itself is fairly straight forward, you have cards that correspond to colored routes on the map that you have to pay to put your personal train line on those routes. Get the routes that match your goal cards to score points at the end and block other players also trying to achieve their goals. Other expansions and maps let you build trains in the United States and all over Europe as well as some that take place at a smaller scale within cities. There are many MANY versions of Ticket to Ride including ones aimed at younger players.

I will admit, while I’m always down to play Ticket to Ride, I believe there are better train games out there*. I find this game more complicated than it needs to be and can have the divisive energy of a game like Monopoly with some groups. The fact that Ticket to Ride is so ubiquitous and has so many variations is a bit of a puzzlement to me. Still, it’s a fun time and clearly a hit with all ages. Definitely worth picking up (and terribly easy to find) if you’re even if the market for a game about continental transportation availability.

*Those games are Trans Europa and Trans America and I will die on this hill.

