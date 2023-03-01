Episode 005: Peter Parker, the Spectacular Married Man

Spider-Man went through a lot of changes in the Iron Age, but not even the Clone Saga had as big an impact as getting married to Mary Jane Watson. What began as a multimedia PR stunt became a development that Marvel eventually felt it had to retcon out of existence entirely with “One More Day.” Fans and pros alike continue to argue whether marriage was a positive step in the evolution of the characters or a fundamental betrayal of the core appeal of the Spider-Man concept, and we’ll look at both perspectives.

The Iron Age of Comics: https://anchor.fm/ironageofcomics

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-iron-age-of-comics/id1662044460

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/20wIL1qBSe8qgq46fRYTcX

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1051111

iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-iron-age-of-comics-106812683/

Amazon/Audible: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/d3cacfef-9792-445a-b1cb-fcb9c17510ac/the-iron-age-of-comics

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...