The Day Thread Celebrates 50 Years Of The Dark Side Of The Moon (3/1)

On this day in 1973, Pink Floyd’s epic album The Dark Side Of The Moon was released.

It’s hands down my favorite non-Beatles album of all time.

Wait…if Dark Side Of The Moon is 50, that means I will be 50 in 2 and a half months. If you need me, I’ll be sitting over in the corner weeping and listening to Time on repeat.

Anyway, Brain Damage and Eclipse are technically considered two songs, but they should never be split up, and thankfully, someone uploaded this video to YouTube with both songs together.

I’m traveling today (but I still had to mark the occasion), but I still hope you post cat pictures, get Tolerable Discussions to 1000 comments, and be excellent to each other. And remember…

There is no dark side of the moon, really. As a matter of fact it’s all dark.

