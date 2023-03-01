Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (March 1, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I don’t spend a lot of time on YouTube, but ever since I found Colleen’s Manga Recs their videos have become “must watch” for me. Not only do I really enjoy their perspective on the world of shoujosei and anime/manga fandom, but I’ve also learned about a lot of series that have quickly become new favorites. It might be strange to say, but watching these videos has also helped me understand why I like certain series so much, and that’s made me appreciate them even more! If you’re looking for some recommendations or just want to learn more about shoujosei, check out some of her videos. Here’s one with a few recommendations for ongoing shoujo manga:

And here’s one of my favorite video essays:

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

