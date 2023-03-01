Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 1

Let’s meet the contestants for day eight of the High School Reunion tournament:

Eesha, a UCLA graduate, was a writer and copy editor for a student magazine;

Dan, a senior at Maryland, had a crush on Mayim, who “hasn’t aged a day”; and

Tim, a senior at Columbia, got a lot of attention for the “double whip”.

Jeopardy!

I’M SORRY, THERE’S MORE MATH // ART SUPPLIES // ONOMATOPOEIA // RECENT MOVIES // CARPE DIEM // UNIONS

DD1 – $1,000 – UNIONS – It was a marriage of true minds when this pair wed in France on July 26, 1895; the bride wore a dark blue dress she could use in the lab (Tim was already in the lead and doubled to $6,000.)

Scores at first break: Tim $6,000, Dan $1,800, Eesha $2,400.

Scores going into DJ: Tim $10,600, Dan $2,400, Eesha $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

BRIDGES // GIVE THAT BOOK A PRIZE! // POP MUSICIANS // ENERGY GLOSSARY // MIDDLE “RTH” // RE:UNION

DD2 – $1,200 – RE:UNION – The complete name of this large labor union says it also includes chauffeurs & warehousemen (Tim dropped $3,000 from his total of $15,800 vs. $8,200 for Eesha.)

DD3 – $2,000 – BRIDGES – Tradition says that a couple who kisses while passing beneath this Venetian bridge in a gondola will enjoy eternal love (Dan lost $3,500 from his third-place score of $6,800 vs. $14,400 for Tim.)

Tim doubled up on DD1, missed DD2 but was still able to nail down the runaway on the last clue of DJ to enter FJ at $20,000 vs. $9,400 for Eesha and $1,700 for Dan.

Final Jeopardy!

LAWS IN U.S. HISTORY – A radical Republican championed this 1875 act but the Supreme Court struck it down in 1883; a new version was passed 81 years later

Tim and Eesha were correct on FJ, with Tim betting $0 to advance with $20,000.

Final scores: Tim $20,000, Dan $1,700, Eesha $9,400.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the loud disturbance that arose “out on the lawn” in “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” is a clatter, or the first day of the week in October when the Supreme Court’s term begins is Monday.

DD wagering strategy: Dan only wagered about half of his score from third position on DD3. Although he missed, even if he was correct and the game played out the same way, he still wouldn’t have had enough to keep the game alive.

Fun with closed captioning: For the beginning of Dan’s response to DD3, the text at the bottom of the screen read “What is…(sighs)”. Now if he had only said that, he would have been correct!

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who are Pierre and Marie Curie? DD2 – Who are the Teamsters? DD3 – What is Bridge of Sighs? FJ – What is the Civil Rights Act?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...