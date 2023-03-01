Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Alternatives to Apps (03/01/2023)

One of my brothers split from his girlfriend of four years last year and is now starting to date again. And apparently, he’s having a pretty damn good time with online speed dating events. Which got me wondering, for those looking or already using alternatives to the ubiquitous apps of our days, what are your experiences and potential recommendations (or warnings)?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

