Werewolf 202: Bon Voyage Collage (Day 1)

It’s a clear morning as passengers arrive to board the Floating Paradise, a towering cruise ship. Sunshine shimmers on the ocean, and a gentle breeze waves the Panamanian flag (the cruise line is registered there for tax purposes). At the bottom of the gangway, people line up to hand their baggage to bellhops; at the top, hosts greet guests with a smile, the Wi-Fi password, and QR codes for digital travel booklets.

A large screen on the main deck plays several videos in a loop. The first video features Amanda Myers-Long, a brunette white woman in her 30s or 40s, wearing casual, yet designer, blue jeans and a cream sweater.

“Welcome aboard! I’m honored you’ve joined me on this cruise. I plan to greet you all personally tonight. Until then, please settle in and avail yourself of the wide range of amenities on the Floating Paradise. In addition to the standard cruise fare, there are multiple art rooms where you can express yourself via collage. Each cabin also comes with a tablet featuring a library of entertainment options. Whatever you choose, I hope we all have a wonderful trip together!”

The next video is a cruise line safety video. The video after is a clip of Amanda’s TED Talk.

“Collage is arguably the most accessible art form. Some people might consider that a bad thing, but I think art should be for the masses, not just for a select few…”

While the hubbub continues below, on the bridge above, a tense meeting is underway. Amanda, dressed almost identically to her video self, is conferring with the captain and cruise director.

“So, there’s no way to tell who’s a legitimate passenger and who isn’t?”

“No, ma’am.”

“And it’s only 3 passengers out of hundreds?”

“Yes. That’s why I think it would be wise to let my staff conduct a covert investigation to try and find these stowaways.”

“I can also increase your personal security if you’d like, ma’am.”

“No, I’d rather they not suspect anything. And if they are who I think they are, they’re too cowardly to confront me directly. I’m more worried for the other passengers…”

ROLES (This is based on a setup called Switch, a game for 14 players taken from the MafiaScum wiki.) 10 Cruise Members Medic (Town Doctor) – At night, you must choose one player to protect from being killed. The Wolves or Serial Killer may deactivate your power. You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive. Security Officer (Town Investigator) – At night, you must choose one player to learn their alignment. If you have not been deactivated by the Serial Killer or Wolves, you will receive a result of “Town” or “Not Town.” You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive. Fan Club Member (Town Vigilante) – At night, you may choose one player to kill. The Wolves or Serial Killer may deactivate your power. You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive. Passenger (Vanilla Town) (7) – Your only power is your vote. You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive. 3 True Artists Art Critic (Wolf Doctor Switch) – You have a switch that can deactivate the Town Doctor, which you may use once per night. You also share a private chat and factional kill with the other Wolves. You win when the Town and Serial Killer are eliminated or nothing can prevent this from happening, and there is at least one Wolf player still alive. Art Curator (Wolf Investigator Switch) – You have a switch that can deactivate the Town Investigator, which you may use once per night. You also share a private chat and factional kill with the other Wolves. You win when the Town and Serial Killer are eliminated or nothing can prevent this from happening, and there is at least one Wolf player still alive. Art Professor (Wolf Vigilante Switch) – You have a switch that can deactivate the Town Vigilante, which you may use once per night. You also share a private chat and factional kill with the other Wolves. You win when the Town and Serial Killer are eliminated or nothing can prevent this from happening, and there is at least one Wolf player still alive. 1 Fan Club President Fan Club President (Serial Killer) – On Night 0, choose whether to be immune to the Wolf kill or to both the Town Investigator and Vigilante. From Night 1 on, you must choose one player to kill. You also have access to the three switches (doctor, investigator, vigilante), any or all of which you may change at night. You win when you are the last player alive or nothing can prevent this. RULES (Boilerplate rules shamelessly stolen from Nate the Lesser and modified.) Do not edit or delete posts for any reason (unless approved by the moderator). Except for switches and the vigilante, all night actions are compulsory. Actions will be RNGed if not submitted by the deadline. Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement or modkill. Try to make at least 3 game related posts per day (roleplaying counts). Night actions are resolved in this order: Switches > Protection and Investigation > Kills Do not directly quote or reference any communication with the moderator that happened outside the game threads. This includes attempts to flavor game via role PM wording. In the event of a tie, the kill will be RNGed between the tied players. No game talk after twilight. If it’s not roleplay, please save it for the next day. All town roles are active to start each night, pending a switch from the wolves or serial killer. If the serial killer and wolves both switch the same role, they cancel each other out, and the role remains active. Attack arguments, not people. Be kind. The wolf kill is assigned, and wolves cannot switch and kill on the same night. The serial killer, however, can switch and kill on the same night. Switches work automatically and do not require any additional actions to work (such as guessing a target). Autokill is triggered if one player gets a majority (above 50%) and everyone has voted (including retracted votes) OR one player receives a supermajority of votes (above 66%). The serial killer is the only role with a N0 action, and their action will not be made public. PARTICIPANTS Players: April Hoho Marlowe Jake MSD Cork Goat Mrs. QQ Indy Anna Sic Nate Pablo Jam Backups: Side Stars Lindsay Spectators: Raven Green Eleanor Moolissa Lamb LIVING & DEAD Living: Everyone! Dead: No one!

