March 2023 TV Preview – Network & Cable

CBS

True Lies

Based off the blockbuster movie, True Lies follows Harry Tasker, a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen, a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills , and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure – all while keeping their adventures a secret from their children. The renewed bond between them adds much-needed sizzle to the Taskers’ emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector. But, as Harry says, if you’re going to save the world, you might as well do it for the ones you love.

Starring: Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga, Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O’Gorman, Annabella Didion, Lucas Jaye

Quick Thoughts: I apparently love True Lies. I know this because I fully screamed like I had stepped on glass when the promo with Tom Arnold came on.

Premieres March 1st

Fox

Farmer Wants a Wife

Real love is back! Rounding up true romance, Farmer Wants a Wife brings big heart to the heartland in an all-new unscripted dating show hosted by Jennifer Nettles, which follows four hard-working farmers – Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton – in search of real, lasting love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living, as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever.

Quick Thoughts: Love Island had a farmer this year. Most of the ladies thought of him as a friend and he had such a sad face all the time until they brought in a nice Aussie girl for him. Maybe they’ll have more luck since it’s only farmers and they won’t have competition from a professional football player and that one guy who owned the factory that made vibrators.

Premieres March 8th

CW

Gotham Knights

Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies: Duela, an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row, a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row, a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown, and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley. But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Starring: Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Misha Collins, Anna Lore, Navia Robinson

Premieres March 14th

The Great American Joke Off

A new comedy series that celebrates gags, wisecracks, one-liners and the simple art of telling a great joke. Hosted by Dulcé Sloan, the show features several riotous rounds in each episode that involve telling as many quick gags as possible on given categories, mashing different subjects together to create delicious puns, coming up with hilarious set-ups to different punchlines, or even using the texts on an audience member’s phone as a springboard for jokes. Dulcé decides which team has won each round based on who she thinks has been the funniest.

Premieres March 31st

PBS

Marie Antoinette

Marie Antoinette is just a teenager when she leaves Austria to marry the Dauphin of France. When she arrives at Versailles, she must obey the numerous and complex rules of the French court. The princess quickly suffers from not being able to live her life the way she wants, while her mother, the Empress of Austria, keeps pushing her to continue the Bourbon line and thus secure the alliance between the two countries. However, faced with Louis’ avoidant and solitary character, the mission turns out to be more complicated than expected.

Starring: Emilia Schüle, Louis Cunningham, Marthe Keller

Premieres March 19th

Bravo

SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B

Get a VIP look at best selling R&B groups SWV and Xscape in a six-part limited series that pulls back the curtain on the singers’ personal and professional lives as they prepare to hit the stage together.

Premieres March 5th

AMC

Lucky Hank

Lucky Hank is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr., the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town. Hank’s discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans. The series also follows Lily Devereaux, the emotionally grounded, unflappable wife of Hank and the Vice Principal of the local high school in rural Pennsylvania where they live. As Hank’s life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made.

Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos, Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch, Cedric Yarbrough

Premieres March 19th

WeTV

Gown & Gospel

The six one-hour episodes follow five, career-driven childhood friends searching for success in the Detroit gospel scene and beyond. Navigating the murky waters of the music industry and hustling to step out of the shadows of their prominent parents… this close-knit crew grapples with their strict upbringing and high standards as they push towards being the new generation of Gospel. Hearts are broken, dark secrets revealed, as they work to make names for themselves in the music scene and balance their personal lives with career ambition.

Premieres March 16th

Hallmark

Ride

Ride follows the lives of the McMurrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams.

Starring: Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff

Premieres March 26th

NatGeo

The series follows adventurous chef, entrepreneur and global trailblazer, Kristen Kish travels the world in search of the people, places, culture and traditions behind the world’s most remote restaurants. From local purveyors, farmers and herders to kitchen crew, managers and chefs, Kristen is going behind the scenes to meet the people, hear the stories and see the day–to–day balancing act required to keep food on the table in the most remote outposts on earth.

Premieres March 21st

HGTV

The Flipping El-Moussas

Popular newlyweds and real estate power couple couple, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa, have faced a myriad of exciting life-changing events — including a new working relationship and a baby on the way, and HGTV’s new follow-doc series The Flipping El Moussas has the whole family getting in on the action. In the series, Heather Rae is introduced to Tarek’s flipping business, a very different world from the luxe real-estate market she knows so well. But she helps him make strategic choices with her deep knowledge of luxury real-estate to attract upscale buyers. Tarek will keep everything on budget and on schedule by following his “four Fs of flipping” — find it, fund it, fix it and flip it — to make each flip a success. With a plethora of new adventures awaiting them, the season will be a non-stop whirlwind of flipping challenges and family celebrations.

Premieres March 2nd

Disney

Kiff

The series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together. Inspired by the people and places Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.

Starring: Kimiko Glenn, H Michael Croner, Lucy Heavens, Nic Smal

Premieres March 10th

Saturdays

Saturdays is a single-cam, coming-of-age comedy that only takes place on the best day of the week … Saturday! The series revolves around 14-year-old Paris Johnson and her best friends Simone and Ari, who hone their roller-skating skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago. Together they form the We-B-Girlz skate crew and are determined to show and prove they have the hottest skate routines on the planet!

Starring: Danielle Jalade, Daria Johns, Golden Brooks, Omar Gooding, Jermaine Harris, Peyton Basnight, Tim Johnson Jr.

Premieres March 24th

Comedy Central

Digman!

An adult animated adventure comedy series set in a world where archaeologists are cooler than rock stars.

Quick Thoughts: Ah I’ve missed you Andy Samberg’s Nic Cage voice.

Starring: Andy Samberg, Tim Robinson, Mitra Jouhari, Dale Soules, Guz Khan, Melissa Fumero, Tim Meadows

Premieres March 22nd

HBO

Rain Dogs

From the brilliant new voice of Cash Carraway, Rain Dogs is an unconventional love story between a working class single mum, her 10-year-old daughter, and a privileged gay man.

Starring: Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing, Ronke Adekoluejo, Adrian Edmondson, Fleur Tashjian

Premieres March 6th

MGM+

A Spy Among Friends

Based on the New York Times best-selling book written by Ben Macintyre, the six-episode series dramatizes the true story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two British spies and lifelong friends. Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. This is a story of intimate duplicity, loyalty, trust, and treachery. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence.

Starring: Damian Lewis, Guy Pearce, Anna Maxwell Martin, Stephen Kunken, Adrian Edmondson

Premieres March 12th

