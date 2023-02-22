Sports FB
Other

Sports Corner Takes It Easy

The NFL is over. The NBA is off till tomorrow. There are no spring training games yet. Daytona is behind us. In short, it’s about as quiet a week as we ever get.

So let’s enjoy the rest before…

  • NFL Transaction Season starts
  • The mad dash to the end of the NBA season (as the All Star Game takes place pretty late comparatively speaking)
  • NHL trading deadline
  • The World Baseball Classic
  • And that little thing we call March Madness

Plus, if you like, there is always all that soccer in Europe. I watched the Man U-Barca game last week, the first time I have actually managed to watch a soccer match after the World Cup. It was fun, though I can’t explain to you for a second why these teams are in the Europa League.

As ever, all sports subjects welcome.