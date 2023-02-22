The Book Nook Goes Thrifting (2/22)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

For me there’s nothing quite like visiting secondhand bookstores, thrift stores, and book markets. In these places, if you’re lucky enough, you can always find rare titles, or even better, rare editions of books, for reasonably little money. It still amazes me what random books I find in the shops over here, even if sadly a lot of it isn’t necessarily all that good. That being said, what secondhand book titles are you still grateful for that you found, and where did you find them?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...