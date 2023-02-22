30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 22: Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o was born on March 1, 1983 in Mexico City. She has appeared in many notable films including Us, and recurring roles in the Black Panther Films as Nakia and in the Star Wars universe as Maz Kanata. Despite being her feature film debut, Nyong’o won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Patsey in 2013’s 12 Years a Slave.

Let’s chat about Lupita Nyong’o! Any conversation is welcome but here are the usual prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing her in?

What’s your favorite role of hers? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of hers that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see her take on in the future (or wish she had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see her work with?

Awards you wish she’d won?

Fun facts?

