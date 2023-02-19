30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 19: James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones was born on January 17, 1931 in Arkabutla, Mississippi. Jones’ first film appearance was in the classic comedy Dr. Strangelove, and his other notable films include The Great White Hope, Field of Dreams, and The Hunt for Red October. In addition to their extensive career on the theatre stage, his distinctive voice is recognized in works like The Simpsons, The Lion King, and of course as one of the most popular villains of all time, Darth Vader. He received an Honorary Academy Award in 2011, and Broadway’s Cort Theatre was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in 2022.

Let’s chat about James Earl Jones! Any conversation is welcome but here are the usual prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing him in?

What’s your favorite role of his? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of his that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see him take on in the future (or wish he had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see him work with?

Awards you wish he’d won?

Fun facts?

