The Winnie the Pooh Night Thread Now Wants Blood Um No I Mean Honey Nut Cheerios

It might be hard to believe to modern generations, but Winnie the Pooh wasn’t always best known as an unforgettable horror icon. In fact, he used to be viewed as….well, sweet and harmless. Shocking, I know.



Anyway long before he became a murderous lumberjack, Pooh and Tigger were in the Hundred Acre Wood one day. Pooh was looking for honey, and Tigger was just hanging out, when all of a sudden they noticed a crossover character: the Honey Nut Cheerios Bee! Honey and nuts? Well, that’s something Pooh can’t resist! (Also, ha! Nuts!)



There were a number of commercials like this in which the Honey Nut Cheerios Bee (supposedly his name is “Buzz” as the result of some contest, but I refuse to fucking call him that) would meet up with other famous characters who wanted his cereal, everyone from Scrooge, to Garfield, to even Wednesday Addams. Of all of those characters, though, Pooh is really the one who makes the most sense. After all, honey is one of his two favorite things (the other being blood).



This commercial was also part of a marketing campaign with Sears (remember Sears? Remember their catalogs? Remember how good those catalogs smelled? I promise I’m not being weird here). If your parents bought you a box of Honey Nut Cheerios that had a gift certificate in it, you could get a “free” Winnie the Pooh plush from there…so long as your parents also spent $10 on children’s products in the store, in which case, it’s not really free anymore, is it? The plush was also a smaller version of a larger Winnie the Pooh which was, unless I’m mistaken, exclusive to Sears at the time, as back then they had a special deal with Disney. Basically, if you wanted Disney clothing back then, Sears was your place to go.

(Also when trying to find a featured image for this thread I Googled “Honey Nut Cheerios Winnie the Pooh”…which immediately gave me fan art of Pooh performing oral sex on the Honey Nut Cheerios Bee. So thanks for that, Google)

