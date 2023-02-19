Sunday Food Thread Has A Sick Day 2/19

After dodging it for almost three years covid has finally found our house. I’m still testing negative and symptom free, unfortunately my wife can’t say the same. We’re keeping ourselves apart for the most part. Her part of the house has the tv, mine has the kitchen. Currently she really doesn’t have an appetite but I’m preparing for when she is hungry again. I’m thinking matzo ball soup and some sort of bread thing to go with it. I’ll make a pot of plain rice today too.

What do you do when you’re sick? Nothing brings me back to childhood like when I’m sick and I remember my mother giving me either 7-Up or ginger ale along with saltines and Lipton chicken noodle soup. To this day I relate the taste of 7-Up with being sick so I don’t ever seek it out.

