Emergency PT Thread Cancels it’s Subscription

Since Wednesday, the New York Times have receiving criticisms from people, including their own journalists, for having anti-trans bias on their articles, But the publication of an op-ed defending JK Rowling has now put the Times in more hot water that they can’t get out of.

What the Times are doing with those articles is not helping, and it’ll only fuel more discrimination towards the trans community. People need to criticize the New York Times more for how they handle their coverage on the LGBTQ+, especially on the trans community, and for giving voices on transphobes and bigots.

Until then, here’s a meme of that op-ed, and an Aretha Franklin song to bring some good mood on a Friday.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...