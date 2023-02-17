30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 17: Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris was born on September 6, 1976 in Islington, London. Some of her recurring TV roles include shows like The Man Who Fell to Earth and the miniseries The Third Day. One of her earliest significant roles was as Selena in 28 Days Later, and she has more recently appeared in recurring roles in The Pirates of the Caribbean and James Bond films. For her role as Paula in 2016’s Moonlight, she received numerous Supporting Actress nominations including an Oscar nomination.

Let’s chat about Naomie Harris! Any conversation is welcome but here are the usual prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing her in?

What’s your favorite role of hers? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of hers that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see her take on in the future (or wish she had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see her work with?

Awards you wish she’d won?

Fun facts?

