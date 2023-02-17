Friday New Music 2/17

Happy new music. New Caroline Polachek dropped a few days ago already and today we get a new Screaming females which atsleast got me excited. Also new releases by Avey Tare, Pile and pigs(x6). Reissues of Marshall Crenshaw’s legendary power-pop debut, later era releases by Japanese avant-garde indie-pop legends Phew, Deerhoof’s great Apple’O and also A Flock of Seagulls debut

Here’s a list from Consequence of Sound, Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music.

February 14th:

— Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

February 15th:

— Girl Scout – Real Life Human Garbage EP

— Shonen Knife – Our Best Place

February 16th:

— Slow Fiction – Slow Fiction EP

February 17th:

— @ – Mind Palace Music

— A Flock of Seagulls – A Flock of Seagulls (40th Anniversary Edition)

— Anna B Savage – inIFUX

— Avatar – Dance Devil Dance

— Avey Tare (of Animal Collective) – 7s

— Ber – Halfway EP

— Billy Lockett – Abington Grove

— Bktherula – LVL 5, PT 1 EP

— Bridear – Aegis of London… Live!

— Deerhoof – Apple O’ (20th Anniversary Edition)

— dEUS – How to Replace It

— Free Range – Practice

— Gabriel Da Rosa – É o que a casa oferece

— Grade 2 – Grade 2

— Harem Scarem – Harem Scarem (Vinyl Reissue)

— Indy Yelich O’Connor – Threads EP

— Inhaler – Cuts & Bruises

— Jackie McLean – Bluesnik (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jennifer Touch – Midnight Proposals

— Jesse Malin – The Fine Art of Self Destruction (20th Anniversary Reissue)

— Joe Ely – Down on the Drag (Vinyl Reissue)

— Joe Ely – Honky Tonk Masquerade (Vinyl Reissue)

— Joe Ely – Joe Ely (Vinyl Reissue)

— Joe Louis Walker – Weight of the World

— Jordan Davis – Bluebird Days

— Jouska (of Sassy 009) – Suddenly My Mind is Blank

— Kx5 (Kaskade + Deadmau5) – Kx5

— Kerala Dust – Violet Drive

— Khotin – Release Spirit

— koleżanka – Alone with the Sound the Mind Makes

— Laurie Styvers – Gemini Girl: The Complete Hush Recordings

— Lowly – Keep Up the Good Work

— Lisel – Patterns for Auto-tuned Voices and Delay

— Maita – Loneliness

— Marshall Crenshaw – Marshall Crenshaw (40th Anniversary Expanded Edition)

— MF Tomlinson – We Are Still Wild Horses

— Mioclono (Oriol Riverola aka John Talabot + Arnau Obiols aka Velmondo) – Cluster 1

— Oceanhorse – Heads Will Roll

— Oh No – Good Vibes

— Orbital – Optical Delusion

— PHEW – Our Likeness (Reissue)

— Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Land of Sleeper

— Pile – All Fiction

— P!NK – TRUSTFALL

— POSH SWAT (feat. John Dwyer of OSEES) – POSH SWAT

— Runner – Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out

— Screaming Females – Desire Pathway

— Secret Machines – The Moth, The Lizard, and the Secret Machines

— Skillet – Dominion: Day of Destiny (Deluxe Edition)

— SPINALL – TOP BOY

— Tianna Esperanza – Terror

— Tungz – A Good Dream

— Various Artists – Transmissions from Total Refreshment Centre

— Wesley Joseph – GLOW

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...