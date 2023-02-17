Friday New Music 2/17

Happy new music. New Caroline Polachek dropped a few days ago already and today we get a new Screaming females which atsleast got me excited. Also new releases by Avey Tare, Pile and pigs(x6). Reissues of Marshall Crenshaw’s legendary power-pop debut, later era releases by Japanese avant-garde indie-pop legends Phew, Deerhoof’s great Apple’O and also A Flock of Seagulls debut
Here’s a list from Consequence of Sound, Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music.
February 14th:
— Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
February 15th:
— Girl Scout – Real Life Human Garbage EP
— Shonen Knife – Our Best Place
February 16th:
— Slow Fiction – Slow Fiction EP
February 17th:
— @ – Mind Palace Music
— A Flock of Seagulls – A Flock of Seagulls (40th Anniversary Edition)
— Anna B Savage – inIFUX
— Avatar – Dance Devil Dance
— Avey Tare (of Animal Collective) – 7s
— Ber – Halfway EP
— Billy Lockett – Abington Grove
— Bktherula – LVL 5, PT 1 EP
— Bridear – Aegis of London… Live!
— Deerhoof – Apple O’ (20th Anniversary Edition)
— dEUS – How to Replace It
— Free Range – Practice
— Gabriel Da Rosa – É o que a casa oferece
— Grade 2 – Grade 2
— Harem Scarem – Harem Scarem (Vinyl Reissue)
— Indy Yelich O’Connor – Threads EP
— Inhaler – Cuts & Bruises
— Jackie McLean – Bluesnik (Vinyl Reissue)
— Jennifer Touch – Midnight Proposals
— Jesse Malin – The Fine Art of Self Destruction (20th Anniversary Reissue)
— Joe Ely – Down on the Drag (Vinyl Reissue)
— Joe Ely – Honky Tonk Masquerade (Vinyl Reissue)
— Joe Ely – Joe Ely (Vinyl Reissue)
— Joe Louis Walker – Weight of the World
— Jordan Davis – Bluebird Days
— Jouska (of Sassy 009) – Suddenly My Mind is Blank
— Kx5 (Kaskade + Deadmau5) – Kx5
— Kerala Dust – Violet Drive
— Khotin – Release Spirit
— koleżanka – Alone with the Sound the Mind Makes
— Laurie Styvers – Gemini Girl: The Complete Hush Recordings
— Lowly – Keep Up the Good Work
— Lisel – Patterns for Auto-tuned Voices and Delay
— Maita – Loneliness
— Marshall Crenshaw – Marshall Crenshaw (40th Anniversary Expanded Edition)
— MF Tomlinson – We Are Still Wild Horses
— Mioclono (Oriol Riverola aka John Talabot + Arnau Obiols aka Velmondo) – Cluster 1
— Oceanhorse – Heads Will Roll
— Oh No – Good Vibes
— Orbital – Optical Delusion
— PHEW – Our Likeness (Reissue)
— Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Land of Sleeper
— Pile – All Fiction
— P!NK – TRUSTFALL
— POSH SWAT (feat. John Dwyer of OSEES) – POSH SWAT
— Runner – Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out
— Screaming Females – Desire Pathway
— Secret Machines – The Moth, The Lizard, and the Secret Machines
— Skillet – Dominion: Day of Destiny (Deluxe Edition)
— SPINALL – TOP BOY
— Tianna Esperanza – Terror
— Tungz – A Good Dream
— Various Artists – Transmissions from Total Refreshment Centre
— Wesley Joseph – GLOW