30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 16: Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman was born on November 29, 1976 in Anderson, South Carolina. Boseman played recurring roles in the TV series Lincoln Heights and Persons Unknown, also appearing in shows like Fringe and Justified. He rose to prominence in film through his exceptional talent for embodying well-known figures like Jackie Robinson (42), James Brown (Get On Up), and Thurgood Marshall (Marshall). His portrayal of T’Challa in Black Panther became a global cultural icon. As we all know, Boseman left us far too soon, passing away at the age of 43. For his role as Levee Green in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Boseman was posthumously nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Let’s celebrate the life and career of Chadwick Boseman.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...