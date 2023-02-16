Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH, 2023:

Aggretsuko (Netflix)

Animal Control Series Premiere (Fox)

CMT Storytellers: Kelsea Ballerini (CMT)

Double Cross (ALLBLK)

Helsinki Syndrome Series Premiere (Topic)

Post Roe America (Vice)

Star Trek: Picard Season Three Premiere (Paramount+)

The Upshaws Season Premiere (Netflix)

Who Killed Our Father? (LMN)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH, 2023:

A Girl And An Astronaut (Netflix)

Animaniacs Season Premiere (Hulu)

Boy From Nowhere (Prime Video)

Carnival Row Season Two Premiere (Prime Video)

Community Squad (Netflix)

Ganglands (Netflix)

Great Performances:Movies For Grownups Awards With AARP The Magazine (PBS)

Hello Tomorrow! Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

j-hope In The Box (Disney+)

Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself (Peacock)

Love After Lockup Season Finale (WE tv)

Make Or Break Season Premiere (Apple TV+)

Poor Devil Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Pretzel And The Puppies Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Sharper (Apple TV+)

The Greatest @Home Videos (CBS)

The 12th Victim (Showtime)

Unlocked (Netflix)

You Can’t Escape Me (Lifetime)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH, 2023:

A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story (Lifetime)

Back to School With Gus Johnson (Fox)

Black + Iconic (BET)

Welcome To Valentine (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH, 2023:

Alex Vs. America: Chef’s Cut Series Premiere (Food)

America In Black (VH1/BET)

American Idol Season Premiere (ABC)

America’s Funniest Home Videos Season Premiere (ABC)

Biography: WWE Legends Season Premiere (A&E)

Found Series Premiere (NBC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season Premiere (HBO)

Luckless In Love (UP tv)

Magnum P.I. Season Five Premiere (NBC)

Michigan Hell House (Travel)

Naked And Afraid Season Premiere (Discovery)

O.J. Simpson: Blood, Lies & Murder (Reelz)

Parking Lot Payday (AXS TV)

Rockstar Shuffle (AXS TV)

Secret Society Of Lies (Lifetime)

The Company You Keep Series Premiere (ABC)

The Equalizer Spring Premiere (CBS)

The Food That Built America Season Premiere (History)

Tournament Of Champions IV (Food)

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching To The Choir (Netflix)

Why Can’t My Life Be A Rom-Com? (E!)

WWE Rivals Season Premiere (A&E)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20TH, 2023:

American Experience: Ruthless-Monopoly’s Secret History (PBS)

Ballmastrz: Rubicon (Adult Swim)

Cassius X: Becoming Ali (Smithsonian)

Kids Baking Championship Season Finale (Food)

Marc Marquez: All In (Prime Video)

Secrets Of Spain (Cooking)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21ST, 2023:

Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot (Prime Video)

The Swan Company Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22ND, 2023:

Melody (Prime Video)

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix)

Snowfall Season Six Premiere (FX)

The Low Tone Club Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Season Premiere (HGTV)

The Strays (Netflix)

Triptych (Netflix)

Voices Rising: The Music Of Wakanda Forever (Disney+)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...