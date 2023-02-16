Color Outside the Lines

Hello! Welcome to COTL, a discussion place for BIPOC. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Prompt:

This year’s Black History Month theme celebrates Black resistance in it’s various forms, through protest, music, politics etc. What are some ways you either continue to resist, or attempt to support it? What are some instances of Black resistance that stuck with you?

Highlight: Dr. Gladys West

Over the next couple of weeks, I’ll do a short highlight of Black scientist

Today we celebrate Dr. Gladys West, whose work at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in the 70s and 80s heavily contributed to what is now know as GPS. Dr. West programmed a computer that would compute calculations to allow her to create an accurate model of the shape of the Earth. Her model became the foundation of GPS.

