In a Hole in the Ground There Lived a Book Nook (2/15)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Any half-decent book knows how to grab the reader from the beginning. Preferably even from the very first sentence. With that in mind, what is your favorite book opening? (either the first sentence or the first few pages or so)

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

