30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 15: Forest Whitaker

Forest Whitaker was born on July 15, 1961 in Longview, Texas. His recurring TV roles include ER, The Shield, Empire, and Godfather of Harlem. Some of his notable films include Bird, Panic Room, The Butler, and his recurring role as Saw Gerrera in the Star Wars universe. For his portrayal of Ugandan president Idi Amin in 2006’s The Last King of Scotland, Whitaker won numerous awards including the Oscar for Best Actor.

Let’s chat about Forest Whitaker! Any conversation is welcome but here are some prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing him in?

What’s your favorite role of his? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of his that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see him take on in the future (or wish he had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see him work with?

Awards you wish he’d won?

Fun facts?

