Apple SB Commercial Night Thread (02/12)

Hopefully you enjoyed the Big Game tonight.

At the very least, I hope you enjoyed the commercials and the halftime show.

I asked one of the regulars at the laundromat what their favorite Super Bowl commercial was and when I mentioned this ad, he never saw it. I told him he has to check it out on YouTube.

The Apple “1984” commercial was directed by Ridley Scott and it originally aired during the 3rd quarter of Super Bowl XVIII.

Fun Fact – it was cast and filmed in England.

Something to Discuss – What is your favorite Super Bowl commercial? Which ad did you enjoy tonight?

