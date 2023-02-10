Friday New Music 2/10

Bienvenue! Another Friday, another new music. Black Belt Eagle Scout, for your rock needs, Tennis, for your dream pop wants, and Yo La Tengo, for your beans, have new things but twelve years into her reign as Queen of Fridays, Rebecca Black has her first full length LP. Here’s a list from Consequence of Sound, Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Woo!

— The Academic – Sitting Pretty

— American Authors – Best Night of My Life

— Andy Bell (of RIDE) – Strange Loops & Outer Psych

— Andy Shauf – Norm

— Bailey Miller – love is a dying

— Beat Awfuls – PAWS

— Big Laugh – Consume Me

— Black Belt Eagle Scout – The Land, The Water, The Sky

— Carole King – Home Again: Carole King Live In Central Park

— Chase Rice – I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell

— CIVIC – Taken By Force

— Cor de Lux – Media

— crushed – extra life EP

— DijahSB – Living Simple EP

— El Ten Eleven – Valley of Fire

— Frances Luke – Safe in Sound

— the GOLDEN DREGS – On Grace & Dignity

— In Flames – Forgone

— J.I. – One Way or Another EP

— Jade LeMac – Constellations EP

— King Cujo – Lost Inside the Landfill

— Lance Skiiwalker – Audiodidactic

— Laraaji – Segue to Infinity

— Liv.e – Girl in the Half Pearl

— Luther Vandross – Live Radio City Music Hall 2003 – Expanded 20th Anniversary Edition – The Last Concert

— Malady – All Pressure, No Diamonds EP

— Maps – Counter Melodies

— Mogwai – Come on Die Young (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mogwai – Mogwai Young Team (Vinyl Reissue)

— Narrow Head – Moments of Clarity

— Oliver Hart (Eyedea) – The Many Faces of Oliver Hart or: How Eye One The Write Too Think (20 Year Anniversary Edition)

— Pabllo Vittar – Noitada

— Paramore – This Is Why

— Pearla – Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming

— Pierce the Veil – The Jaws of Life

— Quasi – Breaking the Balls of History

— Rebecca Black – Let Her Burn

— The Rolling Stones – GRRR Live!

— Tennis – POLLEN

— Various Artists – I Killed the Monster: The Songs of Daniel Johnston (Vinyl Reissue)

— Walker County – No Smokes and Mirrors EP

— Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...