There are some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there’s The Friday Politics Thread

Hello, and Welcome back to Fridays! Another week is in the can and it’s almost time for the Weekend. Do you have any plans or playing it by ear? This Sunday is the Superbowl and I’ll be watching the big game at my Grandparent’s house! I’ll be rooting for The Eagles they’re my team this year.

This week, I’m spinning a fantastic rock band led by a kickass Singer. From Japan, it is QUEEN BEE Known as Ziyoou-vachi in Japan!) This Rock and Fashion Punk band is led by Avu-Chan (and her splendid voice that can switch from a falsetto to a low gravel.) The band’s sound is pure power rock with shredding cords and lush orchestration that gets in your face!

The song Fire was used as the theme to Dororo (2019)

Oil from their newest album 12D

Live Performance of FLAT at Zepp Tokyo in 2018

As you can see from the music video for Fire Avu-Chan and The Band’s Aesthetic is super stylish I absolutely die for those outfits. The song Flat has probably one of the most devastating lyrics I’ve ever heard, “In art house movies about gender Will the protagonist fall ill or die or their love be unrequited?”

That’s about all she wrote for today. I’ll see y’all around. Remember to follow the rules of the road: No Hog Poggling, Squirrel Wrassling or Being A Jerk.

